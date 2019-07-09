Bank Of The West Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Rothschild Investment Maintains Stake in Philip Morris Intl Com (PM)

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,894 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 3.20M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 23,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,437 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 24,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 2.74 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,320 shares to 75,465 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Co by 14,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,671 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

