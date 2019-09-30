Bank Of The West Boosted General Dynamics (GD) Position By $600,739; Mondelez International – Class A (MDLZ) Sellers Decreased By 6.41% Their Shorts

Mondelez International Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had a decrease of 6.41% in short interest. MDLZ’s SI was 11.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.41% from 12.45 million shares previously. With 6.23M avg volume, 2 days are for Mondelez International Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s short sellers to cover MDLZ’s short positions. The SI to Mondelez International Inc – Class A’s float is 0.81%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 3.34M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie

Bank Of The West increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 16.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of The West acquired 3,319 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Bank Of The West holds 24,024 shares with $4.37M value, up from 20,705 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $52.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.73. About 1.10 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 11.48% above currents $55.32 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 256,507 shares. Sky Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,853 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,636 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First American Commercial Bank has 49,703 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Financial Architects has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Finemark Comml Bank has invested 0.49% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M&T Comml Bank Corporation has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 379,019 shares. Addenda stated it has 72,375 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 6,293 are owned by Altavista Wealth Inc. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 10,417 were accumulated by Cwm. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.7% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lenox Wealth Management has 50 shares.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.78 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Bank Of The West decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 18,930 shares to 34,528 valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 15,156 shares and now owns 168,760 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weybosset Rech Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.27% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 35,299 shares stake. Penobscot Comm accumulated 3,025 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisory Rech, Illinois-based fund reported 7,797 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,903 shares. Peoples Ser owns 1,075 shares. Cap Rech Global owns 24.63M shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1,250 shares. 30,855 are held by Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt. Ally holds 0.44% or 14,000 shares. Woodstock has 0.21% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.3% or 14,531 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.36% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3.77 million shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated accumulated 8,338 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. $28,549 worth of stock was bought by Burns Mark Lagrand on Friday, August 9.