Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.11 N/A 1.25 11.99 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 26 4.83 N/A 1.44 18.76

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has an average price target of $29, with potential upside of 13.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida are owned by institutional investors. About 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida beats Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.