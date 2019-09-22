Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.15 N/A 1.25 11.99 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 43 3.71 N/A 3.45 13.13

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 26.2%. Insiders held 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.