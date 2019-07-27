Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 33.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 7.90% 0.60% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. N/A 14 11.87 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.56 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 28.29%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 4.86% 4.79% 2.59% -7.15% -3.99% 12.85% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 19.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.