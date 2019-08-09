Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 33.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|9.70%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|N/A
|14
|11.99
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.63
|2.66
The potential upside of the competitors is 24.91%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|1.76%
|4.31%
|7.41%
|14.22%
|-1.57%
|15.54%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.42 shows that Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s rivals are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.
Dividends
Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s peers beat Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
