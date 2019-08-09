Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 33.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.70% 0.80% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. N/A 14 11.99 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 24.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s rivals are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s peers beat Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.