Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 33.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 6.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.70% 0.80% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. N/A 14 11.99 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 17.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s rivals beat Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.