Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Comparing side by side

Both Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 0.00 3.50M 1.25 11.99 First Bank 11 0.00 14.21M 0.88 12.96

Table 1 highlights Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than First Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and First Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 24,221,453.29% 9.7% 0.8% First Bank 132,186,046.51% 9.1% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Bank’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.8% of First Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.6% are First Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 15.54% stronger performance while First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance.