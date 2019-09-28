Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Comparing side by side

Both Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|14
|0.00
|3.50M
|1.25
|11.99
|First Bank
|11
|0.00
|14.21M
|0.88
|12.96
Table 1 highlights Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than First Bank.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and First Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|24,221,453.29%
|9.7%
|0.8%
|First Bank
|132,186,046.51%
|9.1%
|1%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.42 shows that Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Bank’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 33.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.8% of First Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.6% are First Bank’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|1.76%
|4.31%
|7.41%
|14.22%
|-1.57%
|15.54%
|First Bank
|-1.22%
|-2.15%
|0.71%
|2.71%
|-19.58%
|-6.11%
For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has 15.54% stronger performance while First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance.
