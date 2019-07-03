Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) Comparison side by side

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.22 N/A 1.24 11.87 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.25 N/A 1.84 15.84

In table 1 we can see Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Citizens & Northern Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.6% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s 0.34 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares and 26.2% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares. Insiders held 6.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 4.86% 4.79% 2.59% -7.15% -3.99% 12.85% Citizens & Northern Corporation 2.35% 6.85% 13.06% 11.77% 20.96% 10.8%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Citizens & Northern Corporation.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.