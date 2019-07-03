Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) Comparison side by side

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|14
|2.22
|N/A
|1.24
|11.87
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|5.25
|N/A
|1.84
|15.84
In table 1 we can see Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Citizens & Northern Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|0.6%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
Volatility & Risk
Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s 0.34 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 33.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares and 26.2% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares. Insiders held 6.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.
|4.86%
|4.79%
|2.59%
|-7.15%
|-3.99%
|12.85%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|2.35%
|6.85%
|13.06%
|11.77%
|20.96%
|10.8%
For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Citizens & Northern Corporation.
Summary
Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
