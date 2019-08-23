Bank of the James (BOTJ) to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019; Gotham Asset Management Decreased By $12.56 Million Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 64.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 95,146 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 53,499 shares with $7.11 million value, down from 148,645 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 402,742 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Bank of the James (NASDAQ:BOTJ) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bank of the James’s current price of $14.52 translates into 0.41% yield. Bank of the James’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 163 shares traded. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) has declined 1.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BOTJ News: 20/04/2018 DJ Bank of the James Financial Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOTJ); 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Total Assets $653.6M; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Net Interest Income Before the Provision for Loan Losses $5.33M; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Return on Avg Assets Rose to 0.72%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. The company has market cap of $63.58 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. It also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as personal loans, lines of credit, overdraft lines of credit, automobile loans, installment loans, demand loans, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes.

More notable recent Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Closes Out Wild Week On Positive Note – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “US stocks dropped around the world after China vowed to take counter measures against the US’s latest rou.. – Business Insider” published on August 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow logs small gain but S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat from records ahead of Fed meeting – MarketWatch” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Opportunity For Historic Gains Is Now – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: High-Growth Stocks Get Hammered – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 14.39% above currents $139.29 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Longbow.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now: OLN, WTR, WHR – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 565,038 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,929 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,573 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Assetmark holds 1,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,848 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cap Guardian Tru invested in 19,500 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 109,190 shares. Natixis holds 0.05% or 63,650 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 5,993 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 23 shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.43% or 194,749 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 423 shares or 0% of the stock. 95,281 were accumulated by Principal Financial Grp. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 2,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Xerox Corp stake by 59,222 shares to 849,343 valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arconic Inc stake by 262,170 shares and now owns 808,410 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was raised too.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05M for 9.14 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.