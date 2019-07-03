Bank Of Stockton Trimmed Stake in Intel (INTC) by $455,270; As Dtf Tax (DTF) Market Value Rose, Karpus Management Has Increased Stake by $2.30 Million

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 15.38 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 10,671 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings In Ii (MUE) by 46,341 shares to 303,313 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd Inc (CII) by 120,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,002 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).