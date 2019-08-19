Bank Of Stockton Trimmed Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $455,270; Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93 million, down from 6.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 240,646 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 9.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.