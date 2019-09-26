Bank Of Stockton Lifted Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $300,447 as Share Price Rose; Needham Investment Management Cut Stake in Formfactor (FORM) by $2.18 Million as Stock Value Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 668,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, down from 813,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 198,538 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kaleido Biosciences Announces CFO Transition Nasdaq:KLDO – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vaxart Announces Pricing of $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CalAmp, Sprint form IoT alliance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Little Changed Amid Global Growth Concerns – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 11,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 35 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 5,937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 50,616 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 4.80M shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Primecap Commerce Ca has invested 0.05% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Hightower Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,421 shares. Connable Office accumulated 0.05% or 17,649 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.21 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 40,636 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has 0.02% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 29,199 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 58,430 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25,000 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.97M for 29.66 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.