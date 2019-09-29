Bank Of Stockton Increases Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT); Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased Its Holding in Sanofi (SNY) by $423,550

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 293,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70 million, up from 283,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.85 million shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/04/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI’S SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR ABLYNX RUNS MAY 22 – JUNE 12; 22/05/2018 – SANOFI – TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO GLOBAL DENGUE BURDEN REDUCTION; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF SOME EUROPEAN CONSUMER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,541 shares to 6,334 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37,270 are owned by Jnba Fincl Advisors. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited holds 5.95% or 78,120 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Financial Gp, Ohio-based fund reported 57,652 shares. Oz Mngmt LP holds 1.78 million shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Covington Invest Inc holds 3.3% or 75,543 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Investment Advisors Limited has 1,868 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 613,589 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 1.02% or 6.10 million shares. Dumont Blake Advisors Lc invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lipe Dalton has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shelton Cap Management has invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Asset Management invested in 1.16% or 1.45M shares. Independent owns 62,530 shares. Cullinan Assocs has 262,526 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank accumulated 1.16 million shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,426 shares to 80,420 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,524 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

