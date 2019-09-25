Bank Of Stockton Increases Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT); As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Value Rose, Edgestream Partners LP Raised Its Position by $9.67 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 213.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 63,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 92,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.20 million, up from 29,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $151. About 1.35M shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mu stated it has 54,000 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte Limited holds 3.25% or 132,700 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 47,812 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. John G Ullman Associates stated it has 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 657,704 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Com holds 107,666 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 1.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Estabrook Management has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 629,550 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4.63 million shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conning invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 274,616 shares or 2.05% of the stock. 29,490 were reported by Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 5,738 shares to 133,454 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

