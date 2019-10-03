Bank Of Stockton Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $492,199 as Valuation Declined; Snyder Capital Management LP Position in Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Lowered by $686,894

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc. (PDFS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 52,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 3,315 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 1.15M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video)

Analysts await PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by PDF Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PDFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.58% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) or 998 shares. Pnc Group reported 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 9,723 shares. Harber Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 583,470 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Swiss Financial Bank holds 51,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 19,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 373,341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 53,628 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru owns 45 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 27,364 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 188,800 shares.

More notable recent PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PDF Solutions® Announces Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nancy Erba Joins PDF Solutions Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDF Solutions® Reports First Fiscal Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDF Solutions® Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 2,928 shares to 11,733 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 21,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.