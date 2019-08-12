Bank Of Stockton Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Position By $455,270; Ngm Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) SI Increased By 73.61%

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) had an increase of 73.61% in short interest. NGM’s SI was 732,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 73.61% from 421,800 shares previously. With 103,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s short sellers to cover NGM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 14,053 shares traded. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank Of Stockton decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 50.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Bank Of Stockton holds 8,472 shares with $454,000 value, down from 17,062 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $203.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $922.99 million. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ; NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonistic antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in preclinical studies to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of age-related macular degeneration.

Among 2 analysts covering NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has $2900 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 82.40% above currents $13.98 stock price. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares And has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Westchester Capital Management Inc accumulated 233,270 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has 26,573 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 20.77 million shares. Underhill Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 334,750 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Westpac Banking Corp reported 729,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Advisors Lc holds 16,132 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests invested in 3.79 million shares. Moreover, Natl Asset Management Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kwmg Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Argyle Capital Management Incorporated reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Portland Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.63% or 33,448 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 17.22% above currents $45.98 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. Bank of America maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, July 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5700 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.