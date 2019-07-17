Bank Of Stockton Has Lowered Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Share Value Declined; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Position in Dominion Energy (D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 65,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,174 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 75,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 64,350 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 474,792 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: INTC, GS – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.05 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 79% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Growth Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,570 shares to 79,086 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,687 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.