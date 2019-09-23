Bank Of Stockton Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Invesco LTD Has Decreased Autoliv (ALV) Holding By $9.77 Million

Bank Of Stockton decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 35.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Bank Of Stockton holds 6,334 shares with $882,000 value, down from 9,875 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2

Invesco Ltd decreased Autoliv Inc (ALV) stake by 24.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd sold 139,642 shares as Autoliv Inc (ALV)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Invesco Ltd holds 420,273 shares with $29.63 million value, down from 559,915 last quarter. Autoliv Inc now has $6.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 1.21 million shares traded or 120.59% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – ANNOUNCED IMPORTANT STEPS IN PROCESS TO SPIN-OFF ITS ELECTRONICS BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN AGREES NOT TO OWN MORE THAN 19.9% OF VEONEER; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLANNED VEONEER SPIN-OFF; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – IT IS EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND VEONEER UNTIL IT REACHES POSITIVE CASH FLOW; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Veoneer to Be Owned by Cevian Capital Following Spin-Off; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv: Spin-Off Expected to Occur in Time For Trading in Veoneer to Begin Early in 3Q18; 24/05/2018 – Correct: Autoliv, Cevian Capital Reach Agreement Over Veoneer Board Appointment; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv provides update on planned Veoneer spin-off

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autoliv’s Interim CFO to Resign Effective as of March 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autoliv – Buying Opportunities Are (Soon) Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Autoliv Research Advisory Board Strengthens Insights in Biomechanics, Epidemiology and Public Health – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $126.49 million for 13.49 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year's $1.35 per share. ALV's profit will be $126.49 million for 13.49 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.03% above currents $131.65 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.