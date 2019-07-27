Bank Of Stockton Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $455,270 as Share Price Declined; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Holding by $2.34 Million; Shares Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 29,307 shares traded or 74.98% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on July, 30. SFST’s profit will be $5.70M for 13.49 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares to 287,480 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,592 shares. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 566 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 24,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ejf Cap Lc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 67,293 shares. 281,374 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 6,398 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 10,504 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs Limited accumulated 2.27% or 167,392 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 60,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 2,462 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 3.07M shares. Pointstate Capital LP invested in 45,120 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 176,351 shares. Illinois-based Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Graybill Bartz And Assoc Ltd accumulated 97,806 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc holds 65,264 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 2.27 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 254,051 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca has invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cap invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd accumulated 32,099 shares or 0.22% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Stearns Svcs Group has 0.82% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bernzott Cap Advsrs has 1.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 231,604 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd reported 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

