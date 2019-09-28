Bank Of Stockton Has Lifted Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $300,447; Stock Price Rose; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 67.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 126,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 59,504 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, down from 185,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 5,738 shares to 133,454 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,235 shares to 66,183 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

