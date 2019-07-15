Bank Of Stockton Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding; Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) stake by 66.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 1.41M shares with $6.62M value, down from 4.18M last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co now has $1.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 21.88M shares traded or 27.40% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE

Bank Of Stockton decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 50.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Bank Of Stockton holds 8,472 shares with $454,000 value, down from 17,062 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $223.49B valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity. Another trade for 1,821 shares valued at $85,114 was made by Shenoy Navin on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $70.35M for 5.23 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 67,900 shares to 464,000 valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 456,400 shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $2 target. The rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 16. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Monday, March 4.