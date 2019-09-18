Bank Of Stockton Cut Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $492,199; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 2.26M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 1.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco invested in 1.05% or 80,256 shares. 1.36M were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Westpac Corp stated it has 306,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Services invested in 9,614 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 3.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.45M shares. Chase Counsel Corp holds 1,960 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 121,776 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 55,873 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,222 shares. Garde Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 3,099 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv Com owns 76,280 shares. Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 3.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.44 million are owned by Burgundy Asset Management Limited. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.