Bank Of Stockton Boosted Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $300,447; Shares Rose; Cortina Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as Share Value Declined

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 119,811 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, down from 145,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 760,338 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Shares for $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30. 2,500 shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre, worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.62 million for 6.53 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 26,427 shares to 208,471 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 21,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 1,000 are held by Fifth Third Bankshares. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 889,438 shares in its portfolio. 37,104 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Shaker Invs Oh holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 5,640 shares. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Parametric Port Associates holds 0% or 126,382 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0% or 11,758 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.34% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 3.14 million shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.83% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Rbf Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 90,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 0.31% or 2.53M shares. Hennessy holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 324,700 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.02% or 21,176 shares.

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,541 shares to 6,334 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.