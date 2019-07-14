Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.46 N/A 1.24 15.57 WesBanco Inc. 39 4.48 N/A 2.90 13.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bank of South Carolina Corporation and WesBanco Inc. WesBanco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bank of South Carolina Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bank of South Carolina Corporation and WesBanco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 1.4% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.02 beta. WesBanco Inc.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.2% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares and 59% of WesBanco Inc. shares. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of WesBanco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation -1.78% 4.71% 2.83% -0.87% -3.28% 5.88% WesBanco Inc. -4.13% -7.03% -6.56% -8.28% -15.28% 4.5%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than WesBanco Inc.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina Corporation beats WesBanco Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.