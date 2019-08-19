Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.37 N/A 1.25 15.32 South State Corporation 72 4.08 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bank of South Carolina Corporation and South State Corporation. South State Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bank of South Carolina Corporation and South State Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. In other hand, South State Corporation has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank of South Carolina Corporation and South State Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 80.5%. 9.9% are Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation has weaker performance than South State Corporation

Summary

South State Corporation beats Bank of South Carolina Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.