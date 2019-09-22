Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.41 N/A 1.25 15.32 City Holding Company 76 5.82 N/A 4.70 16.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bank of South Carolina Corporation and City Holding Company. City Holding Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of City Holding Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bank of South Carolina Corporation and City Holding Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6% City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of South Carolina Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, City Holding Company’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bank of South Carolina Corporation and City Holding Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 67.2%. 9.9% are Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are City Holding Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27% City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than City Holding Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors City Holding Company beats Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.