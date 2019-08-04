Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Comparison side by side

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.52 N/A 1.25 15.32 WesBanco Inc. 39 3.91 N/A 3.00 12.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bank of South Carolina Corporation and WesBanco Inc. WesBanco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bank of South Carolina Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.17 beta means Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s volatility is 83.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. WesBanco Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of South Carolina Corporation and WesBanco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 59.9% respectively. About 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, WesBanco Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27% WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 5.27% stronger performance while WesBanco Inc. has -0.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina Corporation beats WesBanco Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.