Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Comparison side by side

Both Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.37 N/A 1.25 15.32 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.08 N/A 0.80 4.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bank of South Carolina Corporation and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bank of South Carolina Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bank of South Carolina Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than OptimumBank Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bank of South Carolina Corporation and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of South Carolina Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares and 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has 34.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation has weaker performance than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.