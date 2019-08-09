Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 9.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Bank of South Carolina Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|0.00%
|15.40%
|1.60%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Bank of South Carolina Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|N/A
|19
|15.32
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Bank of South Carolina Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bank of South Carolina Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.63
|2.66
The potential upside of the competitors is 24.91%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of South Carolina Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|1.16%
|1.32%
|2.51%
|3.46%
|-8.48%
|5.27%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation has weaker performance than Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Bank of South Carolina Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Bank of South Carolina Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
