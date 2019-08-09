Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 9.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Bank of South Carolina Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.40% 1.60% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Bank of South Carolina Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation N/A 19 15.32 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Bank of South Carolina Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bank of South Carolina Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 24.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of South Carolina Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation has weaker performance than Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of South Carolina Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation.