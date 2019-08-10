Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) and Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.39 N/A 1.25 15.32 Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.37 N/A 0.55 27.12

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Howard Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Howard Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Bank of South Carolina Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Howard Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6% Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of South Carolina Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Howard Bancorp Inc. has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Howard Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 53.7%. Insiders held roughly 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 4.7% are Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27% Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation has stronger performance than Howard Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation beats Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.