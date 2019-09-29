Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) to pay $0.10 on Oct 31, 2019; MVB Financial (MVBF) Has 3 Sentiment

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Bank of South Carolina’s current price of $18.66 translates into 0.54% yield. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Sep 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 153 shares traded. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) has declined 8.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500.

MVB Financial Corp (MVBF) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 21 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 7 sold and decreased stock positions in MVB Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.04 million shares, up from 3.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MVB Financial Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 0 Reduced: 7 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 18,055 shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MVBF News: 15/05/2018 – MVB Bank Names Steve Braden as EVP, Chief Retail Banking Officer; 16/05/2018 – MVB Financial Corp. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 MVB FINANCIAL CORP MVBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.23; 10/05/2018 – MVB Financial Corp. Names Brad Greathouse as SVP, Human Re

Ejf Capital Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in MVB Financial Corp. for 1.13 million shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 422,375 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 100,261 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.15% in the stock. Second Curve Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage services and products to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has market cap of $233.56 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 43 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.51 million activity. Another trade for 2,600 shares valued at $48,750 was bought by Hassell Fleetwood S. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $88,200 was made by Walpole Eugene H IV on Monday, May 13. Shares for $274 were bought by Boyd Susanne King. Shares for $88,200 were bought by SASS DOUGLAS H on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 2,600 shares valued at $49,400 was made by Sharry Sheryl G on Thursday, August 8.

