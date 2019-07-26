Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) to pay $0.03 on Aug 30, 2019; Y-mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Shorts Raised By 3.61%

Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) had an increase of 3.61% in short interest. YMAB’s SI was 447,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.61% from 431,800 shares previously. With 18,700 avg volume, 24 days are for Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s short sellers to cover YMAB’s short positions. The SI to Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.52%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 159,581 shares traded. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:BPRN) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Bank Of Princeton’s current price of $28.26 translates into 0.11% yield. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 7,491 shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BPRN News: 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Buys 1.7% Position in Bank of Princeton; 20/04/2018 DJ Bank of Princeton, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPRN); 26/04/2018 – Bank of Princeton 1Q EPS 52c

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. The company has market cap of $785.77 million. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $189.04 million. The firm offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It has a 17.13 P/E ratio. It also provides money order, cashier's check, wire transfer, savings bonds, debit card, direct deposit, safe deposit box, night depository, automated teller machine, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online, telephone, and Internet banking services.