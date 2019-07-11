Bank Of Nova Scotia Upped Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding by $3.35 Million; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Cut Its Holding by $46.00 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 425,578 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 85,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,163 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 406,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 331,390 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 325,000 shares to 525,700 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $44.12 million activity. $43.24 million worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P.. GRAY R BRADLEY sold $445,537 worth of stock.

