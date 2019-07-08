Bank Of Nova Scotia Upped Cameco (CCJ) Position by $1.36 Million as Share Value Declined; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased Its Position in Quanta Services (PWR) by $10.23 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 276,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 419,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 343,887 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR)

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 123,198 shares as the company's stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.59M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 743,148 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 14,737 shares to 15,677 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.99M for 12.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.