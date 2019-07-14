Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Upped Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $2.10 Million; Stock Value Rose; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Northpointe Capital Has Lifted Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.52M shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 17,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 223,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,160 shares to 81,210 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,265 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 1.21% or 50,670 shares. Bessemer Secs Lc has 6,050 shares. Burney has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Orrstown accumulated 1,308 shares. Td Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 130,147 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 38,060 shares. Edgepoint Grp Incorporated reported 7.90M shares or 6.99% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 17,992 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,238 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 14,535 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 1,080 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp accumulated 31,056 shares. Blair William Communications Il invested in 91,270 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nomura holds 17,520 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Colorado-based Peak Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 45,893 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has 1.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,583 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communication reported 67,606 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Company holds 14,503 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.58% or 2.26M shares. Thornburg Investment accumulated 3.99M shares. Moreover, Becker Capital Mngmt has 1.93% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.66 million shares. Jefferies Gru Limited invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,091 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 154,501 shares to 14,769 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,874 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).