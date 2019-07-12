Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Trimmed Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose While Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 1.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 14,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 403,643 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.12 million, down from 418,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 192,031 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $905.70 million for 18.61 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp reported 485,041 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 61,763 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,655 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 147,161 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.00 million shares. Jfs Wealth Llc accumulated 1,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.28% or 36.66M shares in its portfolio. 28,129 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com holds 0.08% or 12,067 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 389,706 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Whitnell stated it has 885 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Llc holds 0.05% or 903,666 shares in its portfolio. 12,392 are held by Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation. Art Advsr Llc holds 82,800 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by Clark Henry A III.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $733.10M for 19.72 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.