Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Stake In Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Was Increased; As Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Share Value Rose, Shoker Investment Counsel Increased Stake

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.15M market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 17,616 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 116,762 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 35,212 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 1,066 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited accumulated 5,956 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 547,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 65,711 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 5,663 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 273,679 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 190,470 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 10,600 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 2,935 shares. Professional Advisory Ser reported 0.05% stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,493 shares to 55,315 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,513 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).