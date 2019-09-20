Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Has Boosted by $710,925 as Stock Value Declined; Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lifted Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Position by $1.18 Million; Share Price Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 9,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 642,250 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.46 million, up from 632,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 405,304 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 09/04/2018 – EN+ GROUP PLC ENPLq.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD BDI.TO : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS WANTS TO IMPROVE EXPENSE-TO-REVENUE RATIO FASTER, SAYS LIGHTENING STRUCTURE WILL HELP; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 29/03/2018 – Bank of Montreal Enters into Automatic Securities Purchase Plan; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Report Finds that Majority of Small Business Owners Missing Opportunities to Fund Innovation

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29 million, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 81,522 shares traded or 12.97% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 3,273 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Advisory reported 161,062 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated owns 277,214 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,621 shares. Blackrock invested in 862,516 shares. 19,496 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Huntington Savings Bank invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Cap Management Ri owns 4,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). National Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Limited Partnership invested in 3,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 95,692 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,596 shares to 256,457 shares, valued at $54.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

