Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Raised Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Position by $476,680 as Valuation Declined; As First Long Is (FLIC) Share Value Declined, United Asset Strategies Has Cut Its Holding by $325,460

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 15,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32M shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 76,196 shares traded or 2.99% up from the average. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC)

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61M for 13.95 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 53,067 shares to 59,587 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 17,446 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,977 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

