Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Raised Its Bce (BCE) Stake; Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.67, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 19 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 11 trimmed and sold equity positions in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.67 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 4.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company acquired 16,025 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 736,491 shares with $33.50M value, up from 720,466 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $42.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 346,022 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 17,446 shares to 1.25 million valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 25,470 shares and now owns 963,460 shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was reduced too.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund for 361,544 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 854,584 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.37% invested in the company for 861,219 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.36% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,324 shares.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 25,741 shares traded. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) has risen 12.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500.

