Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Position in Telus (TU) Increased by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.55 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 29,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 430,936 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91M, up from 401,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 91,536 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 50,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 461,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.34M, down from 512,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 3.47M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

