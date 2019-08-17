Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Position in Shaw Communications (SJR) Has Lifted by $700,920 as Market Value Declined; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 231,162 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 389,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,415 shares to 43,959 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 49,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,390 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Introduces 100 Mbps Symmetrical Private Data Connections for Businesses of All Sizes With Ethernet Over DOCSIS – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.