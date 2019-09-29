Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lowered by $355,696 as Stock Declined; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Carbonite (CARB) by $5.14 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 8,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 30,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 38,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 283,631 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dudley & Shanley Incorporated has 529,080 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 2,636 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Company (Wy) invested in 0.04% or 1,150 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Advsr Ltd Limited has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Century Cos invested in 0% or 148,566 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 285,244 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Indaba Management Limited Partnership holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 878,366 shares. Penn Mngmt invested in 0.83% or 321,960 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 22,379 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 1.22M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 56,973 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 3,642 shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 293,000 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 137,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.15 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,608 shares to 15,908 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 9,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.