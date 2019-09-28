Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Allstate (ALL) Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 48.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 21,746 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 23,298 shares with $4.04M value, down from 45,044 last quarter. 3M Co now has $94.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 3,090 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 30,215 shares with $3.07M value, up from 27,125 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $35.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann State Bank owns 7,500 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc owns 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 563,673 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 82,208 shares. North Star Management stated it has 12,127 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 7,917 shares. 2,363 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Cap Inc Ok has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,017 shares. Synovus invested in 50,272 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 121,200 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 1,785 shares. 18,292 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc. Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,382 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $177.63’s average target is 7.96% above currents $164.53 stock price. 3M had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, September 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 34,627 shares to 348,210 valued at $13.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 9,479 shares and now owns 642,250 shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is 0.16% above currents $107.83 stock price. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight”.

