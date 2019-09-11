Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lowered Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Shares Rose; Usca Ria Has Cut Its Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $3.00 Million

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 52,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 21,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 73,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 3.69 million shares traded or 39.48% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company analyzed 3,415 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, down from 47,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $126.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 2.37M shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 55,422 shares to 81,999 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kellogg Company Announces Expiration and Final Tender Results of its Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $306.45M for 17.10 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 29.35 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.