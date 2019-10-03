Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Stake; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shorts Raised By 5.15%

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) had an increase of 5.15% in short interest. LEG’s SI was 13.22 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.15% from 12.57 million shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 13 days are for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s short sellers to cover LEG’s short positions. The SI to Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s float is 10.2%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 621,148 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold Leggett & Platt, Incorporated shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 425,274 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 15,100 shares. Davenport Ltd Llc has 5,262 shares. Gp One Trading Lp invested in 392 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 7,706 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,817 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd stated it has 5,604 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset accumulated 0.01% or 176,391 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0% or 305 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,851 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0% or 1,293 shares. 860 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). 25,315 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 92,500 shares.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 17.96 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

