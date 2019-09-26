Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Increases Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO); Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 15,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 275,300 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 49,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71M, down from 114,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.28. About 96,941 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 2,942 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 9,206 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.02% stake. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 0.15% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 124,570 shares. Amer owns 10,366 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 259 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 12,466 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 195,216 shares. 419,225 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Hillsdale Management Inc accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us reported 1,238 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 885,888 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $114.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 302,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

