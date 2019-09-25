Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Increases Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL); As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Holding

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, down from 29,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.41. About 4.52M shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 9,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 30,295 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 21,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 364,561 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 99,547 shares to 656,173 shares, valued at $26.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.36 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

