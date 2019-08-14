Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Staley Capital Advisers Increased Citigroup (C) Holding

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 76,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 70,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79M shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,249 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.22. About 2.70M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,493 shares to 55,315 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,270 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares to 670,067 shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,074 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

